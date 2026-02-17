Forest bathing: Can this Japanese practice be done indoors?

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a Japanese practice that promotes wellness by immersing oneself in nature. While outdoor forest bathing may not always be possible, indoor alternatives can also provide similar benefits. By creating a nature-inspired environment indoors, you can enjoy the calming effects of forest bathing without stepping outside. Here are some practical tips to help you set up an indoor space that mimics the tranquility of a forest.

Tip 1 Use natural elements Incorporating natural elements into your indoor space can create a forest-like atmosphere. Use materials like wood, stone, and bamboo to mimic the textures found in nature. Wooden furniture or decor pieces can add warmth and authenticity to your space. Adding stones or pebbles as decorative elements further enhances this natural feel.

Tip 2 Incorporate plants and greenery Plants are essential for bringing the outdoors inside. Choose low-maintenance indoor plants like ferns or peace lilies that purify air and add to the greenery of your home. Not only do plants improve air quality, but they also create a calming environment that resembles a forest setting.

Tip 3 Utilize soft lighting Lighting plays a key role in setting the mood for indoor forest bathing. Use soft lighting options like lamps with warm bulbs or string lights to create an inviting atmosphere. Avoid harsh overhead lights, as they can disrupt the serene vibe you want to achieve.

Tip 4 Play nature sounds Incorporating nature sounds into your indoor space can further enhance the experience of forest bathing indoors. Use sound machines or apps that offer recordings of rain, birdsong, or rustling leaves to create an auditory backdrop reminiscent of being surrounded by nature.