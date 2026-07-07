Keep your information safe on public computers
What's the story
Using public computers can be a convenient way to access information, but it also comes with risks. Without proper precautions, personal data and sensitive information can be compromised. Here are some practical tips to help you navigate public computers safely, ensuring your privacy and security while using shared devices.
Tip 1
Use private browsing modes
Most public computers have a private browsing mode, which is a great way to keep your information safe. When you use this mode, the browser doesn't save your history, cookies, or site data after you close the window. This way, even if the next user accesses the device, they won't have access to your personal information.
Tip 2
Avoid saving passwords
While it may be tempting to save passwords for easy access later, it's best not to do so on public computers. Saving passwords can leave them vulnerable for others to access. Instead, use password managers, or write them down securely, and store them away from the computer.
Tip 3
Log out of all accounts
Before leaving a public computer, make sure you log out of all accounts you have accessed. This includes email, social media, and banking sites. Logging out ensures that no one else can access your accounts with your credentials. It's an important step in keeping your online identity safe.
Tip 4
Clear browsing data before leaving
Clearing browsing data is an important step before leaving a public computer. It involves deleting cookies, cached files, and other temporary internet files that may have been stored during your session. By doing so, you minimize the risk of leaving behind traces of your online activity that could be misused by others.
Tip 5
Be cautious with personal information
Be careful when entering personal information on public computers. Only enter sensitive data when necessary, and ensure that the website is secure (look for HTTPS in the URL). If possible, limit the amount of personal information you share while using these devices to minimize potential risks.