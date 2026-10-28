How to make thick hair feel lighter with layered cuts
What's the story
If you have thick hair, you know how difficult it can be to manage it. But with the right layered cuts, you can reduce volume and make your hair more manageable. Layered cuts give your hair movement and texture, making it easier to style and maintain. Here are some practical tips on how to use layered cuts to reduce hair volume effectively.
Tip 1
Long layers for weight reduction
Long layers are an excellent way to reduce the bulk of thick hair without losing length.
By adding layers throughout the length of your hair, you can create a lighter appearance while maintaining some weight at the ends.
This cut works well for those who want to keep their hair long but need a little less volume.
Tip 2
Short layers for added texture
Short layers can also work wonders for thick hair by adding texture and reducing bulk.
This style is especially good for those who prefer shorter hairstyles but still want to keep their hair manageable.
The key is to strategically place short layers around the crown and sides, giving your hair movement without making it too poofy.
Tip 3
Face-framing layers for balance
Face-framing layers are perfect for balancing out thick hair by adding softness around the face.
These layers start from the cheekbone level and go downwards, giving an illusion of slimmer cheeks and necklines.
This cut is ideal for those who want a subtle change that enhances their facial features while controlling volume.
Tip 4
Texturizing techniques for volume control
Texturizing techniques such as point cutting or razor cutting can help control volume in thick hair effectively.
These methods involve removing some weight from specific sections of the hair without changing its overall length significantly.
They are ideal for those who want more control over their hairstyle without drastic changes.