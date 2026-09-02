Bluetooth not working? Try these fixes before you replace anything
What's the story
Refreshing Bluetooth connections can be a simple yet effective way to resolve connectivity issues between devices. Whether it's your headphones, speakers, or any other gadget, a quick refresh can often restore functionality without much hassle. Here are five easy ways to refresh your Bluetooth connections, ensuring that your devices communicate smoothly and efficiently.
Tip 1
Restart your devices
One of the simplest ways to refresh a Bluetooth connection is by restarting both the connected devices.
Powering off and then turning on the devices can clear temporary glitches and re-establish a stable connection.
This method is particularly useful when the devices have been connected for an extended period or after a software update.
Tip 2
Forget and re-pair devices
Another effective way to refresh Bluetooth connections is by forgetting the device from your Bluetooth settings and then re-pairing it.
This process involves removing the existing connection profile and creating a new one, which can resolve issues caused by corrupted data or outdated settings.
Simply go to your device's Bluetooth settings, select the connected device, and choose Forget before pairing again.
Tip 3
Update device software
Keeping your device software up-to-date is key to maintaining seamless Bluetooth connectivity.
Manufacturers often release updates that fix bugs and improve compatibility with other devices.
Check for any available updates on both your devices, and install them if necessary.
Once updated, try reconnecting via Bluetooth to see if the issue persists.
Tip 4
Clear Bluetooth cache
Clearing the Bluetooth cache on your device can also help in fixing connectivity problems.
The cache stores temporary data that may get corrupted over time, causing issues with connections.
To clear it, go to your device settings, find the Bluetooth option under apps or services, and clear its cache data.
This action will not delete any paired devices, but will reset temporary files related to Bluetooth functionality.
Tip 5
Reduce distance between devices
Sometimes, simply reducing the distance between connected devices can improve their performance significantly.
Obstacles like walls or other electronic equipment may interfere with signals over longer distances.
Try bringing the two devices closer together during use.
This tip especially applies when experiencing intermittent disconnections or poor audio quality during streaming sessions.