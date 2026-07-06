Soaking bottles in warm water is one of the simplest ways to remove labels

Smart ways to remove labels from bottles

By Vinita Jain 03:05 pm Jul 06, 202603:05 pm

What's the story

Removing labels from bottles can be a tedious task, especially when you want to reuse the container or simply make it look neat. However, with the right techniques, you can make this process easier and more efficient. Here are some practical tips to help you remove labels from bottles without damaging them or leaving behind sticky residue. Whether it's for recycling purposes or repurposing, these methods will come in handy.