Once you've scraped off as much wax as possible, place a few paper towels over the stain

Candle wax stains on fabric? Here's how to clean them

By Vinita Jain 03:37 pm Jul 07, 202603:37 pm

What's the story

Candle wax stains can be a common problem, especially during festive seasons or cozy evenings. While the ambiance created by candles is unmatched, the aftermath of melted wax on fabric can be a nightmare. However, with the right techniques and tools, you can easily remove these stains without damaging your fabric. Here are some practical tips to help you get rid of candle wax stains effectively.