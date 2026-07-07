Candle wax stains on fabric? Here's how to clean them
What's the story
Candle wax stains can be a common problem, especially during festive seasons or cozy evenings. While the ambiance created by candles is unmatched, the aftermath of melted wax on fabric can be a nightmare. However, with the right techniques and tools, you can easily remove these stains without damaging your fabric. Here are some practical tips to help you get rid of candle wax stains effectively.
Tip 1
Use ice to harden wax
One of the most effective ways to remove candle wax from fabric is to harden it with ice. Just place an ice pack or a bag of ice cubes wrapped in cloth on the stain for a few minutes. This will harden the wax, making it easier to scrape off gently with a dull knife or credit card. Be careful not to damage the fabric while scraping.
Tip 2
Blot with paper towels
Once you've scraped off as much wax as possible, place a few paper towels over the stain. Using a warm iron, press gently on top of the paper towels for a few seconds. The heat will melt any remaining wax, which will then be absorbed by the paper towels. Make sure you keep checking frequently to avoid overheating the fabric.
Tip 3
Apply stain remover
After removing most of the wax, apply a stain remover directly onto any remaining discoloration. Let it sit for about ten minutes before blotting it away with a clean cloth or sponge soaked in warm water. This step helps lift any residual color left by candle dyes without damaging your fabric.
Tip 4
Wash as per fabric instructions
Finally, wash your fabric according to its care instructions to ensure all traces of wax and stain remover are completely removed. Use cold water if recommended, as hot water may set any remaining stains instead of removing them effectively. Always check that no wax residue remains before drying, as heat can permanently set stains into fabrics.