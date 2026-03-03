How to get a duplicate learner's driving license

Losing a learner's driving license can be stressful, but replacing it doesn't have to be. With the right information and steps, you can get a replacement quickly and efficiently. This guide provides a step-by-step process to help you navigate the replacement procedure without any hassle.

Tip 1 Gather necessary documents Before you start the replacement process, make sure you have all the required documents in place. Usually, these include an identity proof, address proof, and any previous licenses or learning permits you may have. Having these documents handy will make your application process smoother and faster.

Tip 2 Visit the appropriate authority To replace your lost learner's driving license, visit the appropriate authority in your area. This could be a regional transport office or any other designated agency that handles driving licenses. Make sure you know their working hours, and if you need to book an appointment beforehand.

Tip 3 Fill out application form Once at the office, fill out the application form for a duplicate learner's driving license. The form will ask for basic details like name, address, and contact information. Make sure all details are accurate to avoid any delays in processing your application.

Tip 4 Pay required fees After submitting your application form, you will be required to pay a fee for processing the replacement of your learner's driving license. The fee varies from place to place, so check with the office for the exact amount. Make sure to keep the receipt of payment safe as it may be required for future reference.