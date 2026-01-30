Feel shy when someone compliments you? Try these

Receiving compliments can be a tricky affair, especially when you're not sure how to respond. The way you react can affect your relationships and the way people see you. Here are five polite ways to respond to unexpected compliments, making sure you remain gracious and humble. These tips will help you navigate social situations with ease, leaving a good impression on others.

Tip 1 Simple 'thank you' A simple "thank you" is perhaps the most straightforward way to respond to a compliment. It acknowledges the other person's kind words without making things complicated. This response is polite and shows that you appreciate their gesture. Using this method, you can express gratitude without feeling awkward or overconfident.

Tip 2 Return the compliment Returning the compliment is another way to keep the conversation balanced and positive. If appropriate, you can acknowledge something you admire about the person who complimented you. This technique not only shows humility but also fosters mutual respect and appreciation between both parties.

Tip 3 Acknowledge effort behind compliment When someone compliments you, acknowledge the effort they put in by saying something like, "That means a lot coming from you." It shows that you value their opinion and recognize the thought behind their words. This response can deepen your connection with them by showing mutual respect.

Tip 4 Share credit with others If a compliment is about an achievement or skill, share credit with others who contributed or supported you along the way. Saying something like, "I couldn't have done it without my team's help," highlights teamwork and collaboration while remaining humble about your own contributions.