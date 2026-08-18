Deleted your photos? Here's how to get them back
What's the story
Accidentally deleting photos from your phone can be distressing, especially when they hold precious memories. Fortunately, cloud storage services like Google Drive and Dropbox offer a safety net for such situations. If you have backed up your photos to these platforms, you can easily recover them without much hassle. Here is a guide on how to restore deleted photos from cloud storage, ensuring your memories remain intact.
Google Drive
Restore from Google Drive
If you have uploaded your photos to Google Drive, restoring them is pretty simple.
Open the Google Drive app or website, and log in with your account credentials.
Navigate to the folder where you saved the photos, and look for the deleted files in the Trash or Bin section.
Select the files you want to restore, and click on Restore to recover them back to their original location.
Dropbox recovery
Recover via Dropbox
For those using Dropbox, recovering deleted photos is a breeze.
Open your Dropbox account on the app or website, and head to the Deleted files page.
Here, you'll find all recently deleted items. Select the photos you want to recover, and click on Restore.
This will bring back the selected files to their original folders in no time.
OneDrive restore
Use OneDrive for recovery
If you have backed up your photos on OneDrive, recovering them is easy.
Open OneDrive on your device or through its website, and sign in with your Microsoft account.
Go to the Recycle Bin from the navigation pane on the left side of the screen.
Here, you can find all deleted items, select the ones you wish to restore, and click on Restore.
Backup tips
Tips for future backups
To avoid future loss of important photos, ensure regular backups on cloud services are enabled.
Set automatic uploads for new images taken on your phone directly to platforms like Google Photos or iCloud.
This way, every picture is securely stored online as soon as it is captured, minimizing the risk of accidental deletions without recovery options available later on.