How to restore data from damaged USB drives
What's the story
USB drives are the most convenient way to store and transfer data. However, they can get damaged or corrupted, leaving you worried about your lost files. Luckily, there are ways to restore data from these damaged drives without professional help. This article explores practical methods to recover lost files from USB drives, making the process easy for anyone facing this problem.
Tip 1
Use built-in recovery tools
Most operating systems come with built-in tools that can help recover lost data from a corrupted USB drive.
For example, Windows has a Command Prompt utility that checks and repairs file system errors.
By running commands like CHKDSK, users can fix logical errors on the drive and restore access to some of the lost files.
Tip 2
Try data recovery software
There are plenty of data recovery software available that can scan damaged USB drives for recoverable files.
These programs usually have user-friendly interfaces, and they offer step-by-step guidance for recovering lost data.
While some software is free, others may charge a fee depending on the amount of data you want to recover.
Tip 3
Check for physical damage
Before attempting any recovery methods, it is important to check if there is any physical damage to the USB drive.
Look for signs such as bent connectors, cracks in the casing, or other visible issues.
If physical damage is minimal, users may be able to gently clean the connectors with a soft cloth and try reconnecting the drive to their computer.
Tip 4
Use file version history features
Some operating systems also offer file version history features that automatically back up copies of files at regular intervals.
If this feature was enabled before the file was lost, users may be able to restore earlier versions of their documents.
They can do this directly through their system settings without needing additional software or tools.