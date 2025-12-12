TechBytes: How to send large videos without using cloud

Sending large videos can be a hassle, especially when email attachments or cloud services fall short. Thankfully, there are several offline methods that can make the task easier and more efficient. These methods are particularly useful when internet connectivity is limited or when you want to avoid uploading files online. Here are some practical ways to send large videos without relying on cloud services.

Tip 1 Use USB flash drives USB flash drives are one of the most common ways to transfer large video files. Simply plug the drive into your computer, copy the video file, and eject it safely. The recipient can then plug the drive into their own device to access the file. This method is fast, secure, and doesn't require an internet connection, making it ideal for transferring large files between devices in close proximity.

Tip 2 Utilize external hard drives External hard drives provide much more storage space than USB flash drives, making them perfect for transferring multiple large video files at once. Just connect the external hard drive to your computer, drag and drop the desired videos onto the drive, and disconnect it safely. The recipient can then connect the hard drive to their own computer to access all the files stored on it.

Tip 3 Employ direct cable connections Direct cable connections allow you to transfer files between two computers without any intermediate storage device. Using an Ethernet cable or a special transfer cable, you can connect two computers directly and transfer large video files quickly. This method is especially useful when both computers are nearby, and you want to send multiple files without any intermediary storage device.