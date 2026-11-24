How to create custom keyboard shortcuts to save time
What's the story
Creating keyboard shortcuts can significantly speed up your workflow by allowing you to execute commands quickly. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user, customizing shortcuts can make your daily tasks a lot easier. This article provides practical tips on how to set up keyboard shortcuts on your device, making it easier to access frequently used applications and commands without having to rely on a mouse.
Tip 1
Using built-in shortcut tools
Most operating systems come with built-in tools to create and manage keyboard shortcuts.
For instance, Windows has the Ease of Access Center, and macOS provides System Preferences.
These tools let you assign new shortcuts to existing commands or even create custom ones for specific applications.
By exploring these options, you can easily set up basic shortcuts without any additional software.
Tip 2
Third-party software solutions
For more advanced customization, third-party software solutions can be a great help.
Programs like AutoHotkey for Windows or BetterTouchTool for macOS allow users to create complex scripts and automate a variety of tasks with custom keyboard combinations.
While these tools may involve a bit of a learning curve, they offer unparalleled flexibility and control over how you set up your shortcuts.
Tip 3
Consistency across applications
Maintaining consistency in keyboard shortcuts across different applications can make your workflow a lot smoother.
It reduces the cognitive load of remembering different key combinations for different programs.
When setting up custom shortcuts, try to stick to common conventions, like Ctrl+C for copy, wherever possible.
This way, you will not have to relearn things when you switch apps.
Tip 4
Testing and refining shortcuts
Once you've set up your keyboard shortcuts, testing them is essential to ensure they work as intended.
Spend some time using them in real-world scenarios to see if they improve your efficiency as expected.
If not, do not hesitate to refine them until they fit seamlessly into your workflow.
This iterative process helps in fine-tuning the setup for optimal performance.
Tip 5
Back up your shortcut settings
Backing up your shortcut settings is important, particularly if you plan on upgrading your system or switching devices in the future.
Most third-party apps provide options to export your settings, so you can easily restore them later if needed.
By keeping a backup, you can avoid losing all your hard work in customizing shortcuts due to unforeseen circumstances, like system failures or updates.