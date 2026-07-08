Most grocery stores have fresh produce, dairy, and grains along their perimeters

New to grocery shopping? Here's how to eat healthy

By Vinita Jain 09:31 am Jul 08, 202609:31 am

What's the story

Navigating grocery stores can be a daunting task, especially for those new to healthy eating. With so many options, it is easy to get lost and end up buying unhealthy stuff. However, with a few simple tricks, you can make sure your grocery shopping is in line with your health goals. Here are five beginner-friendly tricks to help you shop smart and eat healthy without breaking the bank.