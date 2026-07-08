New to grocery shopping? Here's how to eat healthy
What's the story
Navigating grocery stores can be a daunting task, especially for those new to healthy eating. With so many options, it is easy to get lost and end up buying unhealthy stuff. However, with a few simple tricks, you can make sure your grocery shopping is in line with your health goals. Here are five beginner-friendly tricks to help you shop smart and eat healthy without breaking the bank.
Tip 1
Stick to the perimeter
Most grocery stores have fresh produce, dairy, and grains along their perimeters. These are usually healthier options than processed foods found in the middle aisles. By sticking to the perimeter of the store, you can fill your cart with fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while avoiding unnecessary temptations of processed snacks and sweets.
Tip 2
Make a shopping list
Creating a shopping list before heading to the store is essential for staying focused and avoiding impulse buys. A well-planned list helps you buy only what you need, keeping your diet in check. Plus, it saves time by making your shopping trip more efficient. Stick to your list as much as possible to keep your pantry stocked with healthy staples.
Tip 3
Read labels carefully
Reading labels is key to knowing what you're eating. Look out for added sugars, sodium levels, and unhealthy fats in packaged foods. Go for items with fewer ingredients that you can recognize and understand. This way, you can make informed choices that suit your dietary needs without compromising on nutrition.
Tip 4
Buy seasonal produce
Buying seasonal produce is not just economical but also guarantees that you get the freshest fruits and vegetables. Seasonal produce is generally cheaper as it is more readily available during its peak harvest time. Plus, it tastes better than out-of-season alternatives that are often shipped from far-off places.
Tip 5
Embrace bulk buying wisely
Buying in bulk can save you a lot of money, but only when done right. Go for bulk purchases of non-perishable items such as grains, nuts, and seeds that have a long shelf life. However, avoid buying perishable items in bulk unless you are sure they will be consumed before spoiling. This way, you can reap the benefits of bulk buying without wasteful spending or spoilage.