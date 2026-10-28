Tired of spam texts? Here's how to block them
What's the story
With the increasing number of spam texts, it has become more important than ever to keep your phone secure. Fortunately, most smartphones come with built-in features to block and report spam messages. These features are designed to protect users from unwanted communications and potential scams. By using these tools, you can keep your inbox clean and avoid falling prey to malicious messages.
Tip 1
Using built-in spam filters
Most smartphones come with built-in spam filters that automatically identify and filter out suspicious messages.
These filters work by analyzing the content of the message and its sender's number.
If a message is flagged as spam, it is either sent directly to a separate folder or deleted altogether.
This feature helps reduce the number of unwanted texts you see daily.
Tip 2
Reporting spam messages
Reporting spam messages is another effective way to deal with unwanted texts.
Most phones have an option to report a message as spam directly from the messaging app.
When you report a text, it helps your phone's system learn about the patterns of spam, improving its filtering capabilities over time.
This not only helps you but also helps other users by enhancing the overall detection of spam.
Tip 3
Blocking specific numbers
If you are getting repeated spam from a particular number, blocking it can be a surefire way to stop those unwanted messages.
Most smartphones provide an easy way to block numbers directly from the contact or message settings.
Once blocked, any future texts from that number will be prevented from reaching you, giving you some peace from persistent spammers.
Tip 4
Adjusting privacy settings
Adjusting privacy settings on your phone can also help reduce spam texts.
By limiting who can send you messages, or by requiring additional verification for unknown senders, you can make it harder for spammers to reach you.
These settings are usually available under privacy or security options in your phone's main settings menu.