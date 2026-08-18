How to freeze spinach and keep it fresh for longer
What's the story
Freezing spinach is a great way to preserve its nutritional benefits and keep it fresh for longer. Spinach is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it a great addition to any diet. By freezing spinach properly, you can ensure that it retains its nutritional value and taste. Here are some practical tips on how to freeze spinach effectively, without losing its nutrients or flavor.
Tip 1
Blanch before freezing
Blanching is the process of briefly boiling vegetables and then plunging them into cold water.
This method helps in preserving color, texture, and nutrients in spinach.
To blanch spinach, cook it in boiling water for two minutes and then transfer it immediately to ice-cold water.
This process halts enzyme action that can alter the taste and color over time.
Tip 2
Use airtight containers
Using airtight containers or freezer bags is essential to prevent freezer burn and moisture loss.
Make sure to remove as much air as possible before sealing the bags or containers.
Label each container with the date of freezing so that you can keep track of how long it's been stored.
Tip 3
Portion control for convenience
Dividing spinach into smaller portions before freezing makes it easier to use later without having to thaw the entire batch.
Use ice cube trays or small containers for portioning out spinach.
This way, you can easily take out just what you need for a recipe without wasting any.
Tip 4
Avoid washing before freezing
While it may be tempting to wash spinach before freezing, it's best to wait until after thawing for washing.
Excess moisture from washing can lead to ice crystals forming during freezing, which may affect texture when thawed.
Instead, wash thoroughly before using the thawed spinach in your dishes.