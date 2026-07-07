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How to keep veggies fresh during monsoon

By Simran Jeet 11:16 am Jul 07, 202611:16 am

What's the story

The monsoon season brings with it a host of challenges, especially when it comes to storing vegetables. The humidity and moisture levels can cause vegetables to spoil quickly if not stored properly. However, with a few simple hacks, you can keep your veggies fresh for longer without spending a fortune. Here are some practical tips to help you store vegetables effectively during the monsoon season.