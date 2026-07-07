How to keep veggies fresh during monsoon
What's the story
The monsoon season brings with it a host of challenges, especially when it comes to storing vegetables. The humidity and moisture levels can cause vegetables to spoil quickly if not stored properly. However, with a few simple hacks, you can keep your veggies fresh for longer without spending a fortune. Here are some practical tips to help you store vegetables effectively during the monsoon season.
Tip 1
Use breathable bags for storage
Using breathable bags is an effective way to keep vegetables fresh during monsoon. These bags allow air circulation, which reduces moisture buildup and prevents spoilage. You can use cotton or jute bags, as they are natural and allow the vegetables to breathe. Avoid plastic bags, as they trap moisture and accelerate decay.
Tip 2
Keep vegetables dry before storage
Ensuring that vegetables are dry before storing them is key to extending their shelf life in monsoon. Wash the vegetables thoroughly, but make sure they are completely dry before putting them away. Use a clean cloth or paper towel to pat them dry, if required. This minimizes the chances of mold and rot due to excess moisture.
Tip 3
Store in cool places
Storing vegetables in cool places helps keep them fresh during the humid monsoon months. Keep your storage area well-ventilated, and away from direct sunlight or heat sources like stoves or radiators. A cool pantry or cellar works well if you have one available at home.
Tip 4
Use vinegar solution for preservation
A vinegar solution can be used as a natural preservative for certain vegetables, like leafy greens. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water, and soak the greens for a few minutes before rinsing with plain water and drying thoroughly. This method helps kill bacteria and extend freshness without altering taste significantly.
Tip 5
Avoid overcrowding storage spaces
Overcrowding storage spaces can lead to uneven air circulation, resulting in some vegetables spoiling faster than others. Give enough space between each item so that air can circulate freely around them. This way, you can avoid spoilage and keep your produce fresh longer.