Up your fashion game with these blazer styles

Blazers are a versatile wardrobe staple, and Bollywood stars have mastered the art of styling them for all occasions. From casual outings to formal events, these celebrities give us a glimpse of how to wear blazers effortlessly. Their styling tips can help anyone elevate their fashion game, adding sophistication and flair to everyday looks. Here is how you can style a blazer like your favorite Bollywood stars.

Casual chic Pairing blazers with jeans Bollywood stars often pair blazers with jeans for a casual yet chic look. This combination strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style, making it ideal for day outings or casual meetings. Opt for slim-fit jeans in neutral colors like black or blue, and team them with a fitted blazer. This pairing gives you a polished look without being too formal.

Effortless style Layering with t-shirts Layering a blazer over a simple T-shirt is another favorite trick of Bollywood celebs. This trick works wonders in adding depth to your outfit without making it too complicated. Go for plain or graphic tees in complementary colors to your blazer. This way, you can keep things simple yet stylish, perfect for brunches or casual get-togethers.

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Bold combinations Mixing textures and patterns Many Bollywood stars also love mixing textures and patterns when styling blazers. Mixing fabrics like cotton, linen, or velvet can add an interesting dimension to your outfit. You can also play with patterns like stripes or checks, but make sure they complement each other, instead of clashing. This way, you can create visually appealing outfits that stand out.

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Thoughtful additions Accessorizing wisely Accessories play a key role in elevating blazer outfits, as seen in Bollywood fashion choices. Adding items like scarves, pocket squares, or statement watches can add personality without overpowering the look. Opt for accessories that complement the overall theme of your outfit while adding subtle elegance.