Hairstyle 101: How to master the French twist
What's the story
The French twist is a timeless hairstyle that adds elegance and sophistication to any occasion. Perfect for medium-length hair, this classic updo can be achieved with a few simple steps. Whether you are preparing for a formal event or just want to elevate your everyday look, mastering the French twist can be a valuable skill. Here are some practical tips and techniques to help you style this iconic hairstyle effortlessly.
Tip 1
Preparing your hair
Before you start, make sure your hair is clean and dry.
A little bit of volume can help you get a better grip, so you can use a volumizing mousse or spray.
Brush your hair thoroughly to remove any tangles.
If you have layers, consider using a texturizing spray to give your hair more hold.
Tip 2
Sectioning your hair
Start by dividing your hair into two sections: top and bottom.
Secure the top section with a clip or band to keep it out of the way while you work on the bottom part first.
This makes it easier to manage and gives a neat finish when you are done.
Tip 3
Creating the twist
Take the bottom section of hair and twist it loosely toward the nape of your neck.
As you twist, start pinning it in place with bobby pins, making sure they are hidden under the twist for a seamless look.
Once secured, release the top section, and smooth it over the twist.
Tip 4
Final touches
To finish off, tuck any loose ends into the twist for added security and polish.
Use hairspray liberally over the style to keep everything in place, without making it stiff or unnatural-looking.
Adjust any sections as needed until you are satisfied with its appearance.