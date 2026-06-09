Want a fringe haircut? Check out these styles
What's the story
Fringe haircuts can be a game-changer for your look, adding instant flair and personality. They can be customized to suit different face shapes and hair types, making them a versatile choice for anyone looking to refresh their style. From classic bangs to modern fringes, these cuts can highlight your features and add depth to your hair. Here are five ways to style fringe haircuts for a fresh look.
Tip 1
Classic blunt bangs
Classic blunt bangs are a timeless choice that goes well with straight or slightly wavy hair. They add a touch of sophistication, and can make your eyes pop. This style works best on medium to thick hair, as it requires enough volume to hold the shape. Regular trims are essential to maintain the sharp edge of blunt bangs, keeping them looking polished.
Tip 2
Side-swept fringe
The side-swept fringe is a versatile option that complements various face shapes. By sweeping the bangs to one side, you create an asymmetrical look that adds interest without overwhelming the face. This style works well with both straight and curly hair, giving you the flexibility to change your look frequently. Using a light styling product can help keep this fringe in place throughout the day.
Tip 3
Wispy bangs
Wispy bangs give a softer touch and are perfect for those who want a subtle change. They are cut in layers, giving them a feather-like appearance that works well with fine or thin hair. This style gives you volume without much weight, making it perfect for a natural, effortless look. Wispy bangs can be styled with a round brush while blow-drying for added texture.
Tip 4
Curtain bangs
Curtain bangs are a versatile choice, as they can be parted in the middle or swept to either side, depending on your mood. They frame the face beautifully, and they go well with long or medium-length hair. This style is ideal for those who want low-maintenance yet stylish options, as it grows out gracefully without requiring frequent trims.
Tip 5
Textured fringe
Textured fringes add depth and dimension with layered cuts that blend seamlessly into longer locks. Ideal for thick or voluminous tresses, this style can be enhanced with texturizing sprays or powders, giving you a fuller appearance without the bulkiness. It is perfect for those who want to experiment with different lengths and styles, all while keeping a cohesive look throughout their hair.