Shag mullet: The hairstyle everyone is talking about
What's the story
The shag mullet is a bold hairstyle that combines the classic mullet's business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back attitude with a textured, layered look. This style has been making waves lately, giving you the best of both worlds. With its edgy yet versatile appearance, the shag mullet is ideal for those looking to make a statement. Here is how to style this iconic cut, and tips to pull it off like a pro.
Tip 1
Choosing the right cut
Selecting the right cut is essential for nailing the shag mullet.
Go for layers that are unevenly cut to add texture and movement. The front should be shorter than the back, but not too extreme.
Consult your stylist about what length suits your face shape best.
A good cut lays the foundation for styling and maintenance.
Tip 2
Styling products are key
Using the right styling products can elevate your shag mullet game.
Texturizing sprays, mousses, or both work wonders in adding volume and definition to those layers.
A lightweight pomade or wax can help you achieve that messy, tousled look without weighing your hair down.
Experiment with different products to find what works best for your hair type.
Tip 3
Maintenance matters
Regular maintenance is key to keeping your shag mullet looking fresh and stylish.
Schedule regular trims every six to eight weeks to keep those layers sharp and prevent split ends.
Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to keep your hair healthy and vibrant between salon visits.
Tip 4
Experiment with color
Adding color can take your shag mullet to the next level of coolness.
Go for highlights or lowlights that complement your natural shade, or go bold with vibrant colors like blue or purple if you are feeling adventurous.
Just make sure any color treatment does not compromise the health of your hair by using deep conditioning masks regularly.
Tip 5
Accessorize wisely
Accessories can also amp up your shag mullet without overshadowing it.
Headbands, clips, or even hats can add an extra layer of style while keeping things practical on bad hair days.
Just make sure whatever you pick goes with both your personal style and the occasion at hand, so it does not clash with this already striking hairstyle choice.