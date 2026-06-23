Rock the perfect bedhead look

Bedhead hair is the relaxed style trend to try!

By Simran Jeet 05:46 pm Jun 23, 202605:46 pm

What's the story

Bedhead hair is that effortlessly tousled look many of us wake up with, but few know how to style. It can be a blessing in disguise, giving you a chance to sport a carefree, relaxed vibe. With a few simple techniques and products, you can turn your bedhead into a stylish statement. Here's how to master the art of bedhead styling.