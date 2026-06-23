Bedhead hair is the relaxed style trend to try!
What's the story
Bedhead hair is that effortlessly tousled look many of us wake up with, but few know how to style. It can be a blessing in disguise, giving you a chance to sport a carefree, relaxed vibe. With a few simple techniques and products, you can turn your bedhead into a stylish statement. Here's how to master the art of bedhead styling.
Tip 1
Embrace natural texture
Embracing your hair's natural texture is key to achieving the perfect bedhead look. Whether you have wavy, curly, or straight hair, working with what you have can save you time and effort. Use a texturizing spray or mousse to enhance your hair's natural waves and curls. This will add volume and definition without making it look too polished.
Tip 2
Use the right products
The right products are essential for styling bedhead hair effectively. A good quality sea salt spray can give your locks that beachy texture, while adding grip and hold. Dry shampoo is another great option, as it absorbs excess oil and adds volume at the roots. Experiment with different products to find what works best for your hair type.
Tip 3
Master the art of tousling
Tousling is the key to achieving that perfect bedhead look. Start by flipping your head upside down and scrunching your hair with your fingers from roots to ends. This technique adds body and movement, without making it look too structured or neat. Finish off by flipping your head back up and adjusting any sections as needed.
Tip 4
Accessorize wisely
Accessories can take your bedhead style up a notch without much effort. Headbands, scarves, and even clips can add an element of interest while keeping stray hairs in place. Pick accessories that complement your outfit but do not overpower the effortless vibe of the bedhead look itself.