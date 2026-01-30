How to style boucle berets this winter

Boucle berets are a winter wardrobe essential that can elevate any outfit with their unique texture and style. These classic hats are made from looped yarns, giving them a distinct look that goes well with both casual and formal attire. Be it for warmth or fashion, boucle berets are versatile accessories that can be worn by anyone. Here are five ways to style them this winter.

#1 Pair with a trench coat Pairing a boucle beret with a trench coat makes for a timeless look. The combination of the structured lines of the trench coat and the soft texture of the beret creates a balanced silhouette. Go for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the outfit cohesive. This combination is perfect for those chilly days when you want to look polished without compromising on comfort.

#2 Combine with knitwear Knitwear and boucle berets are a match made in heaven for winter fashion. The yarny texture of knit sweaters goes beautifully with the looped design of the beret, making for a stylishly coordinated outfit. Opt for sweaters in solid colors or subtle patterns to keep the focus on the accessories. This look is ideal for casual outings or cozy gatherings.

#3 Mix with denim jackets For a laid-back yet chic look, pair your boucle beret with a denim jacket. The contrast between denim's ruggedness and the beret's softness makes for an interesting visual appeal. Go for high-waisted jeans or skirts to complete this ensemble, making it ideal for day trips or casual meet-ups with friends.

#4 Style with winter dresses Winter dresses paired with boucle berets make for a sophisticated yet warm look. Opt for dresses in rich fabrics like velvet or wool blends to keep warm while looking stylish. A belt can be added at the waistline to define your silhouette further, making it apt for formal occasions or holiday parties.