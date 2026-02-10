How to style cropped hoodies this winter

Cropped hoodies are the perfect blend of comfort and style for the winter season. They give you warmth without compromising on the trendy look. Be it layering or wearing them alone, these hoodies can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions. Here are five practical ways to style cropped hoodies this winter, keeping you warm and fashionable.

Tip 1 Layer with a denim jacket Layering a cropped hoodie with a denim jacket is an easy way to add some edge to your outfit. The combination of the casual hoodie and structured denim creates a balanced look. Opt for neutral colors like gray or black for the hoodie to keep it versatile. This pairing is perfect for casual outings or relaxed work environments where you want to stay comfortable yet stylish.

Tip 2 Pair with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans make the perfect match for cropped hoodies, giving you a flattering silhouette while keeping your midsection warm. The combination works well in creating an elongated leg line, making it an ideal pick for different body types. Go for dark-wash jeans for a more polished look or light-wash ones for a laid-back vibe.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Combine with a midi skirt For a more feminine touch, team your cropped hoodie with a midi skirt. This combination strikes the perfect balance between casual and chic, making it perfect for brunches or casual meetings. Go for skirts in flowy fabrics like chiffon or cotton blends to add movement and texture to your outfit.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Wear under an oversized coat Wearing an oversized coat over your cropped hoodie is an excellent way to stay warm while looking fashionable. The layers add depth and interest to your outfit without making you feel bulky. Choose coats in classic colors like camel or navy blue that go well with different hoodie shades.