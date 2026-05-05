Flat hair? These styling tips can change your look

Styling flat hair can be a bit of a task, but with the right techniques and tools, you can achieve some amazing looks. Be it for a casual outing or a formal event, knowing how to style flat hair can make all the difference. Here are some practical tips to help you get started on styling flat hair effortlessly.

Tip 1 Use volumizing products Volumizing shampoos and conditioners are a must for flat hair. These products are specially formulated to lift the roots and add body to your hair. Applying a volumizing mousse or spray before blow-drying can further enhance the volume. Make sure you apply these products evenly from root to tip for best results.

Tip 2 Blow dry with technique Blow-drying is key to adding volume to flat hair. Start by flipping your head upside down while blow-drying; this trick helps lift the roots and adds natural bounce. Use a round brush to lift sections of your hair at the roots as you dry them, and finish off with a cool blast of air to set the style.

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Tip 3 Experiment with layers Adding layers is an effective way to add dimension and movement to flat hair. Ask your stylist for long layers that frame your face without taking away length. Layers break up the monotony of flatness by adding texture and volume, making styling much easier.

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Tip 4 Try teasing techniques Teasing is another way to add instant volume to flat hair. Take small sections of your hair at the crown, and gently backcomb them with a fine-tooth comb or teasing brush. Smooth over the top layer with a wide-tooth comb or fingers for a polished look without tangles.