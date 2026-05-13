How to style handbags like a celebrity

Bollywood divas are known for their impeccable style, and the way they carry themselves with elegance. One of the key elements of their fashion statement is the handbag. These bags not only serve a purpose but also add to the overall look of an outfit. Be it a casual day out or a glamorous event, these actresses know how to choose handbags that complement their attire and personality.

#1 Kareena Kapoor's classic choices Kareena Kapoor is famous for her love of classic handbags. She often opts for timeless designs from luxury brands like Chanel and Gucci. These bags are usually in neutral colors such as black or beige, which go well with a number of outfits. Kareena's choice of classic handbags reflects her sophisticated taste and the belief that some things never go out of style.

#2 Deepika Padukone's trendy picks Deepika Padukone is famous for her bold fashion choices, and her handbag collection is no different. She often opts for trendy bags with unique designs and vibrant colors. From structured totes to chic crossbody bags, Deepika's picks are a mix of modern trends and practicality. Her love for statement pieces makes her stand out in any crowd.

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#3 Alia Bhatt's minimalist approach Alia Bhatt's handbag choices are a testament to her love for minimalism. She often opts for sleek, understated designs that ooze elegance, without being too loud. Alia's picks are usually in simple shapes, with subtle detailing, making them versatile enough to go with both casual and formal outfits. Her minimalist approach is a reminder that less can be more when it comes to fashion.

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#4 Sonam Kapoor's eclectic collection Sonam Kapoor's handbag collection is as eclectic as her personality. From vintage clutches to oversized totes, Sonam isn't afraid to experiment with different styles and textures. She often opts for bags with intricate detailing or bold patterns that reflect her artistic sensibilities. Sonam's eclectic collection is a testament to her love for expressing herself through fashion.