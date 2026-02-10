Wrap up in style with jacquard shawls 

Jacquard shawls are a winter wardrobe staple in Africa, thanks to their versatility and warmth. These intricately woven pieces can be styled in so many ways to suit different occasions and personal styles. Whether you're dressing up for a special event or looking for something casual, jacquard shawls have got you covered. Here are five stylish ways to wear them this winter.

Tip 1 Classic wrap for elegance The classic wrap is an elegant way to wear a jacquard shawl. Simply drape the shawl over your shoulders, and let it hang down evenly on both sides. This style works well with formal outfits, adding a touch of sophistication without overpowering the look. Pair it with a simple dress or blouse and trousers for an effortlessly chic appearance.

Tip 2 Belted shawl for definition Adding a belt to your jacquard shawl can define your waist while keeping you warm. Just wrap the shawl around your shoulders, and secure it with a belt at the waistline. This style adds structure and can be worn over dresses or long tops, making it perfect for both casual outings and semi-formal events.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Head wrap for cultural flair Using a jacquard shawl as a head wrap adds cultural flair and protects your hair from winter's chill. Fold the shawl into a triangle, place it on your head, and tie it under your chin or at the nape of your neck. This practical yet stylish option complements traditional African attire beautifully.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Layered look with jackets Layering a jacquard shawl with jackets creates an interesting texture contrast, ensuring warmth. Choose neutral-colored jackets so that the intricate patterns of the shawl remain the focal point. This combination works well for both office wear and casual outings, giving you versatility without compromising on style.