How to master low chignons
What's the story
Low chignons are the perfect blend of elegance and simplicity, making them a go-to choice for many. Be it for a formal occasion or a casual outing, this hairstyle can be adapted to suit your needs. With a few easy steps, you can master the art of styling low chignons like a pro. Here are some practical tips to help you achieve that perfect look.
Tip 1
Choosing the right hair products
Choosing the right hair products is essential for a flawless low chignon.
Use a good quality mousse or volumizing spray to add body and texture to your hair.
A light-hold hairspray can keep your style in place without making it stiff.
If you have fine hair, a root-lifting spray can give you extra lift at the crown.
Tip 2
Mastering basic techniques
Mastering basic techniques is key to styling low chignons like a pro.
Start by gathering your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band.
Twist the ponytail into a bun shape, and secure it with bobby pins.
For added volume, gently pull at sections of the bun to create fullness.
Tip 3
Accessorizing for added flair
Accessorizing can take your low chignon from ordinary to extraordinary.
Consider adding decorative pins or combs that match your outfit for an elegant touch.
A simple ribbon tied around the bun can add charm without overpowering the look.
Experiment with different accessories to find what complements your style best.
Tip 4
Maintaining your style all day long
Maintaining your style all day long is important for a polished look.
Use a strong-hold hairspray to keep everything in place against humidity and movement.
Carry some extra bobby pins in case any sections come loose during the day.
Regularly check mirrors throughout events to ensure everything remains intact.