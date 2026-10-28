Bored of regular ponytails? Try this colorful hair trend
What's the story
Ponytails are a go-to hairstyle for many, but adding embroidery thread twists can make them a whole lot more stylish. This technique is all about wrapping colorful threads around sections of hair, giving a unique and personalized touch to your ponytail. It's an easy way to amp up your look without making drastic changes. Here are some tips and tricks to master this creative hairstyle.
Tip 1
Choosing the right threads
Selecting the right embroidery thread is key to getting the desired look.
Go for threads that complement your hair color, or go for contrasting hues for a bold statement.
Make sure the threads are strong enough to stay intact, but soft enough not to damage your hair.
You can easily find these threads at craft stores or online retailers.
Tip 2
Sectioning your hair properly
Proper sectioning is key to achieving a neat and uniform look with embroidery thread twists.
Start by dividing your hair into manageable sections, depending on how many twists you want.
Use clips or bands to keep other sections away while working on one at a time.
This way, each twist will be consistent in size and appearance.
Tip 3
Wrapping techniques explained
The wrapping technique is key to making these twists look good.
Start by taking a small piece of hair from the section you want to twist.
Then, wrap the embroidery thread tightly around it from root to tip, making sure it stays in place.
You can either wrap it all the way down, or leave some of the hair out at the end for a more relaxed look.
Tip 4
Securing your twists effectively
Securing your twists properly is important for them to last all day long.
Once you're done wrapping each section with *embroidery thread*, tie off the ends securely with small elastic bands, or knots made from the same thread used in wrapping.
This will keep everything in place without causing any discomfort or pulling on your scalp.
Tip 5
Experimenting with colors and patterns
Don't hesitate to experiment with different colors and patterns when adding embroidery thread twists to your ponytail style.
Try mixing multiple colors within one twist, or create patterns like stripes or zigzags by alternating between different hues as you wrap each section of hair.
This way, you can express yourself creatively through this fun hairstyle technique!