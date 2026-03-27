How to style ruffles like your favorite celebrity

Ruffles are back in fashion, thanks to celebs who are styling them in the most amazing ways. These celebrities are showing us how to wear ruffles for any occasion, making them a must-have in our wardrobes. From red carpets to casual outings, ruffles are adding a touch of elegance and fun to their outfits. Let's see how these stars are bringing ruffles back in style.

#1 Ruffles on red carpet Celebrities have always loved ruffles on the red carpet, and for good reason. They add volume and drama to any outfit, making them stand out. Stars like Emma Stone and Zendaya have been spotted in stunning ruffled gowns that turn heads. The key is to keep the rest of the outfit simple so that the ruffles can shine without overpowering the look.

#2 Casual chic with ruffles For those who think ruffles are only for formal occasions, think again! Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez have been spotted in casual outfits with ruffled details. A simple ruffled blouse or a skirt can make your jeans or shorts look chic without even trying. This way, you can wear ruffles every day, without looking overdressed.

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#3 Mixing textures with ruffles Mixing textures is another way celebrities style ruffles. Pairing them with lace, denim, or leather creates an interesting contrast that elevates the outfit. For instance, pairing a denim jacket with a ruffled top adds an edge while keeping it playful. This way, you can experiment with different fabrics and textures while keeping ruffles at the center of attention.

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