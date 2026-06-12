Mastering different knot techniques can take your scarf game to the next level

5 easy ways to style a scarf like a pro

By Vinita Jain 01:37 pm Jun 12, 202601:37 pm

What's the story

Scarves are the most versatile accessory, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. Whether you want to stay warm or make a fashion statement, scarves can be styled in several ways. Here are five practical tips to style scarves like a pro. From choosing the right fabric to experimenting with different knots, these tips will help you elevate your style effortlessly.