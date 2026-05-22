How to style short haircuts

Short haircuts can be a stylish and practical choice for women, especially during the summer months. With the right styling techniques, you can keep your short hair looking chic and fresh without much effort. Here are five easy ways to style short haircuts this summer, ensuring you stay cool and fashionable all season long.

Tip 1 Textured waves for volume Adding textured waves to your short haircut can give you volume and movement. Use a sea salt spray or a texturizing mousse on damp hair, then blow-dry with a diffuser attachment. Once dry, use a curling wand to create loose waves. This style works well for both casual outings and more formal events, giving your hair an effortless, yet polished look.

Tip 2 Sleek bob with side part A sleek bob with a side part is perfect for those who prefer a more sophisticated look. Apply a smoothing serum on damp hair before blow-drying straight with a flat brush. Once dry, create a deep side part with the help of a comb. Finish off with a light-hold hairspray to keep the style in place without making it stiff.

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Tip 3 Pixie cut with textured layers For those rocking a pixie cut, textured layers can add depth and interest. Use a volumizing powder or mousse at the roots, and tousle your hair with your fingers for added lift. You can also use a flat iron to create subtle bends in the layers for added texture. This style is low-maintenance, yet it gives you a modern edge.

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Tip 4 Curly bob for playful vibes A curly bob brings out playful vibes and is perfect for summer fun. Use a curling iron or hot rollers to create tight curls all over your head. Once cooled, gently separate the curls with your fingers for soft waves. Finish off by applying some lightweight gel or cream to define curls without weighing them down.