How to style natural hair without pins or clips
What's the story
African hairstyles are famous for their beauty and cultural significance. However, styling them without hairpins or clips can be a challenge. Luckily, there are several creative ways to achieve stunning looks using just your hands and natural products. These methods not only preserve the integrity of your hair but also allow you to express your unique style. Here are some practical tips on how to style African hair without pins or clips.
Tip 1
Use of natural oils
Natural oils such as coconut, olive, and jojoba can be used to tame frizz and add shine.
Just apply a small amount on your palms and run them through your hair.
This technique helps in defining curls and reducing breakage, making it easier to manage without any additional tools.
Tip 2
Braiding techniques
Braiding is a timeless technique that requires no pins or clips.
It can be used to create various styles, from simple three-strand braids to more intricate designs, like cornrows.
By braiding damp hair at night, you can wake up with beautifully defined curls in the morning.
Tip 3
Twisting method
Twisting is another effective way to style African hair without pins or clips.
Divide your hair into sections, and twist each section tightly from root to tip.
Leave the twists in for a few hours or overnight for best results.
This method gives you well-defined twists that can be worn as a protective style.
Tip 4
Head wraps and scarves
Head wraps and scarves are versatile accessories that can be used creatively to style hair without any tools.
They offer protection from environmental damage while adding an element of flair to your look.
Experiment with different wrapping techniques for unique styles every day.
Tip 5
Finger coiling technique
Finger coiling involves taking small sections of wet hair and wrapping them around your finger until they form a curl pattern.
This technique enhances natural curl definition without needing any clips or pins, making it ideal for those looking for low-maintenance options.