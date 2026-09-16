How to style your hair sustainably
What's the story
Sustainable hair accessories are a great way to add some style to your look without harming the environment. From biodegradable hair ties to eco-friendly scrunchies, these accessories are made from natural materials that break down easily. They are not just good for the planet, but also offer a unique touch to your everyday hairstyle. Here's how you can incorporate these sustainable options into your hair routine.
Eco-friendly options
Biodegradable hair ties
Biodegradable hair ties are made from natural rubber and other plant-based materials that decompose over time.
Unlike traditional plastic ones, which can take decades to break down, these eco-friendly options minimize waste.
They are gentle on the hair and do not leave creases when removed, making them a practical choice for daily use.
Natural fibers
Organic cotton scrunchies
Organic cotton scrunchies are another sustainable alternative to conventional ones made from synthetic fabrics.
These scrunchies are made from cotton grown without pesticides or chemicals, making them gentler on both your hair and the environment.
They come in different colors and patterns, giving you style without compromising on sustainability.
Sustainable materials
Bamboo hair accessories
Bamboo is a fast-growing plant that serves as an excellent source of sustainable materials for hair accessories.
Bamboo brushes and combs are durable and gentle on the scalp, while bamboo clips provide strong yet gentle hold without causing damage to the hair.
These accessories are biodegradable and contribute to reducing plastic waste.
Upcycled Solutions
Recycled plastic hairpins
Recycled plastic hairpins are made from post-consumer plastic waste, giving the material a new life instead of letting it sit in landfills.
These pins are sturdy and reliable for styling purposes, and they also help in reducing the amount of plastic waste in the environment, making them an ideal choice for eco-conscious consumers.
Smart choices
Tips for choosing sustainable accessories
When choosing sustainable hair accessories, look for certifications like organic or fair trade labels that guarantee eco-friendly practices.
Check material composition to ensure it is biodegradable or recyclable.
Consider buying from brands that emphasize sustainability in their production processes, supporting ethical manufacturing practices, and enjoying stylish hairstyles.