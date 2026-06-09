Keep it simple with these minimalist hairstyles
What's the story
Minimalist hairstyles are all about simplicity and elegance, requiring the least effort and products. They are ideal for those who want a low-maintenance, yet stylish look. These hairstyles can be easily achieved at home, without the use of fancy tools or products. In this article, we explore five easy minimalist hairstyles that can be done quickly and effortlessly, perfect for any occasion.
Tip 1
Sleek low bun
The sleek low bun is a classic hairstyle that screams sophistication. To achieve this look, start by brushing your hair back to remove any tangles. Gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band. For a polished finish, use a bit of gel or mousse to tame flyaways. This hairstyle is perfect for formal events, or even a day at the office.
Tip 2
Half-up twist
The half-up twist adds a hint of elegance without being too complicated. Start by parting your hair down the middle, and take two small sections from either side of your head. Twist each section towards the back, and secure them together with a bobby pin or small hair tie. This style works well for casual outings or when you want to keep your hair out of your face while still looking chic.
Tip 3
Straightened bob
A straightened bob is an effortless way to flaunt sleek, modern hair. If you have medium-length hair, you can achieve this look by straightening your hair with a flat iron, making sure the ends are slightly curled under for a polished finish. This hairstyle is perfect for those who want a no-fuss, everyday look that still looks put together.
Tip 4
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for those lazy days when you want to look stylish without putting in any effort. Pull your hair into a high ponytail and twist it around itself to form a bun on top of your head. Secure it loosely with an elastic band or bobby pins, letting some strands fall naturally for an effortless vibe.
Tip 5
Side part waves
Side part waves add volume and texture with minimal effort. Create deep side parts in damp hair before drying them with a round brush or diffuser attachment on your blow dryer until completely dry. Once done, use fingers instead of combs, so as not to disturb the natural wave pattern created during the drying process itself.