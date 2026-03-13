5 claw clip hairstyles perfect for busy days

Claw clips are making a comeback as the go-to accessory for effortless hairstyles. These versatile clips give you the freedom to create a range of looks, from casual to elegant, without much effort. Be it a day at work or a night out, claw clips can be your best friend in styling your hair quickly and easily. Here's how you can use claw clips for effortless hairstyles.

Half-up look Classic half-up style The classic half-up style with a claw clip is simple yet chic. Just gather the top section of your hair and twist it slightly before securing it with the clip. This look is perfect for keeping hair off your face while letting the rest fall freely. It's ideal for both casual outings and more formal occasions, giving you an effortless yet polished appearance.

Messy bun Messy bun perfection Creating a messy bun with a claw clip is super easy and quick. Just gather all your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around itself, and secure it with the clip. This style gives you a relaxed vibe while keeping your hair neatly in place. It's perfect for busy days when you want to look good without spending too much time on styling.

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Low twist style Low twist elegance For an elegant low twist, start by dividing your hair into two sections at the nape of your neck. Twist each section separately before bringing them together at the back and securing them with a claw clip. This style adds sophistication to any outfit while remaining comfortable throughout the day.

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Side swept look Side swept simplicity The side swept look is all about simplicity and elegance combined into one easy-to-create hairstyle using just one claw clip. Simply sweep all of your hair over one shoulder, twist it lightly near its ends, then secure everything in place using this handy accessory—perfect if you're looking for something quick yet stylish.