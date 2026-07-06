How to style your room with neutral colors

Tip 2

Earthy beiges for warmth

Earthy beiges bring warmth and coziness to any space. They work well with natural materials like jute or sisal rugs, giving the room an organic touch. Beiges also go well with other neutral shades like taupe or cream, allowing you to play with different tones while keeping the overall look harmonious. This color scheme is perfect for those who want comfort without compromising on style.