How to style your space with woven wall hangings
What's the story
Artisan woven wall hangings are the perfect way to add a touch of culture and craftsmanship to your home. These pieces, which are often made by skilled artisans, provide a unique blend of texture and design that can elevate any room. Not only do they serve as decorative elements, but they also tell stories through their intricate patterns and techniques. Here's how you can use these hangings in your home.
#1
Choosing the right material
Selecting the right material is key when it comes to incorporating woven wall hangings into your home.
Common materials include cotton, wool, and jute, each offering a different texture and durability.
Cotton is soft and easy to maintain, while wool provides warmth and richness. Jute is eco-friendly and adds an earthy touch.
Consider the climate of your home as well; for instance, wool may be more suitable in cooler areas.
#2
Understanding cultural significance
Many woven wall hangings come with cultural significance, which is worth exploring before you buy.
Each pattern or symbol may represent something unique to its culture of origin.
By learning about these meanings, you can appreciate the artwork even more and make it more meaningful in your space.
Plus, it can spark conversations with guests who may be curious about the story behind the piece.
#3
Placement for maximum impact
The placement of your woven wall hanging can make all the difference in how it complements your room's decor.
Large pieces can serve as focal points when hung above sofas or beds, while smaller ones can be grouped together for visual interest on smaller walls or narrow spaces, like hallways.
Make sure there's enough contrast between the hanging and wall color so that details aren't lost.
Tip 1
Caring for your wall hanging
Proper care ensures your artisan woven wall hanging remains vibrant over time.
Dust regularly with a soft cloth, or vacuum on low settings to remove dirt particles without damaging fibers.
For deeper cleaning, consult care instructions specific to each material type; some may require professional cleaning services, while others might be hand washable at home using mild detergents.