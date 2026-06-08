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How to style beadwork accessories
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How to style beadwork accessories

By Simran Jeet
Jun 08, 2026
11:15 am
What's the story

Zulu beadwork is a colorful and intricate art form that has been practiced for centuries. The traditional craft is not only a cultural expression but also a way to add unique flair to your wardrobe. By incorporating Zulu beadwork into your fashion choices, you can create distinctive looks that stand out. Here are some practical tips on how to style Zulu beadwork in your everyday outfits.

Accessories

Incorporate beadwork accessories

Beadwork accessories like necklaces, bracelets, and earrings can add a pop of color and texture to any outfit. These pieces are often handmade with vibrant beads that tell a story or convey a message in Zulu culture. Pairing these accessories with simple clothing allows them to take center stage, making your look both eye-catching and meaningful.

Fashion fusion

Mix traditional with modern fashion

Combining traditional Zulu beadwork with modern clothing is a great way to create a unique style. For example, wearing a beaded belt over a contemporary dress, or pairing beaded sandals with jeans, can create an interesting contrast between old and new. This fusion not only showcases the beauty of the beadwork but also keeps your outfit modern and stylish.

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Everyday wear

Use beadwork in everyday clothing

Incorporating Zulu beadwork into everyday clothing items like tops, skirts, or jackets can make even the simplest outfits special. Look for garments that have beaded embellishments, or consider adding them yourself by sewing or gluing beads onto fabric. This way, you can wear traditional art in your daily life without compromising on comfort or practicality.

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Color play

Experiment with color combinations

Zulu beadwork is famous for its vibrant colors, which can be used to play around with different color combinations in your wardrobe. Try pairing outfits with contrasting colors found in the beads to create visually striking looks. For example, if your accessory has red and green beads, try wearing it with neutral tones like black or white to let the colors pop.

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