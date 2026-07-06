Selecting topics that interest your participants is key to keeping the energy high

Hosting a trivia night? Here's how to ace it

By Vinita Jain 02:42 pm Jul 06, 202602:42 pm

What's the story

Hosting a trivia night can be an exciting way to engage friends and family in a fun-filled evening of knowledge and competition. With the right preparation, you can create an unforgettable experience that will keep participants coming back for more. Here are five practical tips to help you plan and execute a successful trivia night, ensuring everyone has a great time while testing their wits.