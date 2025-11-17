How to turn off autoplay in your browser
What's the story
Autoplay videos can be quite annoying while browsing the web, interrupting your reading or work. But, most browsers have options to disable these autoplay videos, giving you a more peaceful browsing experience. In this article, we will take you through the steps to turn off autoplay in different popular browsers. This way, you can enjoy uninterrupted browsing without any unwanted video interruptions.
Chrome settings
Disabling autoplay in Chrome
Google Chrome lets you control autoplay through its settings. Just go to Settings > Privacy and security > Site settings > Additional content settings > Sound. Here, you can block sites from playing sound, effectively stopping autoplay videos from playing automatically.
Firefox preferences
Adjusting autoplay in Firefox
Mozilla Firefox also has an option to stop autoplay media. Head to Options > Privacy and Security > Permissions. Here, you will find Autoplay settings where you can choose to block audio and video from playing automatically on websites.
Safari preferences
Managing autoplay in Safari
For Safari users on macOS, disabling autoplay is easy. Open Safari and go to Preferences > Websites > Auto-Play. From here, you can set your preferences for websites by allowing or blocking them from playing videos automatically.
Edge settings
Controlling autoplay in Edge
Microsoft Edge provides an easy way to manage autoplay through its settings menu. Just click on Settings > Cookies and site permissions > Media autoplay. Here, you can select whether sites should be allowed or blocked from playing media automatically when visited.