How to turn off autoplay in your browser

By Pallabi Chatterjee 11:03 pm Nov 17, 202511:03 pm

What's the story

Autoplay videos can be quite annoying while browsing the web, interrupting your reading or work. But, most browsers have options to disable these autoplay videos, giving you a more peaceful browsing experience. In this article, we will take you through the steps to turn off autoplay in different popular browsers. This way, you can enjoy uninterrupted browsing without any unwanted video interruptions.