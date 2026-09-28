Accent lighting 101: Tips for a stylish living room
What's the story
Accent lighting can completely transform the ambiance of a living room, making it more inviting and stylish. By highlighting certain areas or features, you can create a mood that suits your taste and needs. Whether it is for entertaining guests or relaxing after a long day, strategic use of accent lighting can make all the difference. Here are practical tips to effectively use accent lighting in your living room.
Tip 1
Use floor lamps for versatility
Floor lamps are versatile and can be placed anywhere to add targeted light.
They come in various designs, so you can choose one that complements your existing decor.
Placing a floor lamp next to a reading chair or near an artwork can draw attention to those areas while providing functional light.
Adjustable floor lamps also allow you to change the direction of light as per need.
Tip 2
Highlight artwork with wall sconces
Wall sconces are perfect for highlighting artwork and architectural features in your living room.
By placing them on either side of a painting or photograph, you create an elegant display that draws the eye, without overpowering the space.
Choose sconces with adjustable heads so you can direct the light exactly where you want it, enhancing both visibility and aesthetic appeal.
Tip 3
Incorporate table lamps for ambiance
Table lamps are ideal for adding layers of light and enhancing the mood of any room.
They work well on side tables next to sofas or chairs, giving soft illumination that makes the space warm and inviting.
When choosing table lamps, go for those with dimmable switches, so you can adjust the brightness according to the occasion.
Tip 4
Utilize LED strip lights for modern flair
LED strip lights are an innovative way to add modern flair to your living room.
These flexible strips can be installed under shelves, cabinets, or along baseboards to create subtle illumination that highlights architectural details, or provides indirect lighting around furniture pieces.
Available in different colors and intensities, LED strips give you complete control over how much light you want in your space.
Tip 5
Experiment with pendant lights over coffee tables
Pendant lights hung over coffee tables can become stunning focal points in any living room.
They add both functional lighting, as well as style elements, that tie together different design elements within the room's decor scheme.
Opt for pendants with adjustable heights so they fit perfectly above tables without obstructing views between seating arrangements.