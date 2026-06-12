How ginger root can support overall wellness

Tip 1

Tips for selecting and storing ginger root

When selecting fresh African ginger root at the market, look for firm pieces with smooth skin, free from wrinkles or mold spots. Store unpeeled fresh ginger wrapped tightly in plastic wrap inside the refrigerator crisper drawer, where it will stay fresh for up to three weeks. Alternatively, peel and slice it before freezing it in airtight bags, making it easy to use later on demand without losing flavor quality over time.