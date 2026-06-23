Try these awesome beverages

Roselle: The ultimate ingredient for refreshing drinks

By Simran Jeet 12:23 pm Jun 23, 202612:23 pm

What's the story

African roselle, with its tangy taste and bright color, is a versatile ingredient for crafting refreshing beverages. From Africa, this plant is known for its health benefits and can be used in various drinks. Here are five creative ways to use African roselle in your drinks, each offering a unique flavor experience. Be it hot or cold, these ideas will help you explore the potential of this amazing plant.