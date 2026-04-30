How to use basil leaves for wellness

African tree basil leaves, or Ocimum gratissimum, are a staple in traditional African medicine. The leaves are known for their medicinal properties and are used to treat a variety of ailments. The plant is indigenous to Africa and grows in several regions across the continent. Its leaves are rich in essential oils and compounds that provide therapeutic benefits. Here are some ways African tree basil leaves are used for wellness.

#1 Antimicrobial properties of basil leaves African tree basil leaves are known for their antimicrobial properties. The essential oils in the leaves can help inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi, making them useful for treating minor skin infections and irritations. Applying a paste made from crushed basil leaves on affected areas may help reduce symptoms of infection.

#2 Respiratory health benefits The leaves of African tree basil are also used to support respiratory health. They can be brewed into a tea or inhaled as steam to relieve symptoms of colds, coughs, and congestion. The anti-inflammatory properties of the leaves may help soothe irritated airways, and improve breathing comfort during respiratory illnesses.

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#3 Digestive aid with basil leaves African tree basil is also used as a natural remedy for digestive issues. The compounds in the leaves can help stimulate digestion by increasing gastric secretions. Drinking tea made from these leaves after meals may help alleviate symptoms like bloating or indigestion, and it promotes better digestion overall.

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