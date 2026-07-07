Baobab: A tangy fruit for your favorite recipes

Tip 1

Boost your smoothie with baobab

Adding baobab powder to your morning smoothie can do wonders for its nutritional value. Just one tablespoon of baobab provides up to six times more vitamin C than oranges. Blend it with fruits like bananas, berries, or mangoes for a delicious drink that boosts your immune system. The natural sweetness of the fruits will mask the tangy taste of baobab, making it palatable for everyone.