Stop tossing cauliflower leaves! Try these 5 recipes
What's the story
Often disregarded, cauliflower leaves are a treasure trove of nutrients and flavor. Usually thrown away, these leaves can be used in a number of dishes to amp up their taste and nutrition. Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as fiber, cauliflower leaves make an excellent addition to your diet. Here are five ways to use cauliflower leaves in your cooking.
Tip 1
Stir-fried cauliflower leaves
Stir-frying is a quick and easy way to enjoy the goodness of cauliflower leaves.
Simply chop the leaves into bite-sized pieces and sauté them with garlic and olive oil until tender.
This method preserves the nutrients while adding a delightful crunch to the dish.
You can also add other vegetables like bell peppers or carrots for an extra burst of color and flavor.
Tip 2
Cauliflower leaf soup
Cauliflower leaf soup is a comforting option for chilly days.
Start by simmering chopped cauliflower leaves with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until soft.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture without dairy.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or basil for added depth of flavor.
Tip 3
Cauliflower leaf pesto
Pesto doesn't have to be just basil; you can use cauliflower leaves as a base for this classic sauce.
Blend the leaves with nuts (like almonds or walnuts), Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option), lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Use it as a spread on sandwiches or toss it with pasta for an easy meal.
Tip 4
Baked stuffed cauliflower leaves
For a creative twist on stuffed vegetables, use whole cauliflower leaves as wraps.
Fill them with a mixture of cooked quinoa or rice mixed with beans or lentils seasoned with spices like cumin or paprika.
Bake until the wraps are tender but hold their shape well enough to be served hot from the oven.
Tip 5
Smoothies with cauliflower leaves
Adding raw cauliflower leaves into smoothies is a simple way to boost their nutritional value without changing their taste much at all.
Blend them up with fruits like bananas, berries, and spinach if you want.
This makes for a nutrient-dense drink, perfect to start the day off right.