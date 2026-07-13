How to use cilantro roots in cooking
What's the story
Often overlooked in the kitchen, cilantro roots are a powerhouse of flavor and nutrition. While cilantro leaves are commonly used, the roots provide an earthy taste that can elevate various dishes. Using cilantro roots in your cooking not only adds a unique twist but also reduces food waste. Here are five creative ways to incorporate cilantro roots into your meals, enhancing flavor profiles and adding nutritional benefits.
Tip 1
Enhance your stir-fries
Cilantro roots can be a great addition to stir-fries, giving them a deeper, more complex flavor.
Just wash the roots well, chop them finely, and add them to your stir-fry base with garlic and ginger.
The earthy notes of the roots go well with vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli, making your dish tastier without overpowering other ingredients.
Tip 2
Create flavorful broths
Using cilantro roots in broths can add an extra layer of depth to soups and stews.
Simply add cleaned roots while simmering your broth base. The robust flavor from the roots infuses slowly, enriching the overall taste profile of your soup.
This method works particularly well with vegetable or miso-based broths, where subtle flavors are key.
Tip 3
Add depth to marinades
Incorporating cilantro roots into marinades can make them more aromatic and flavorful.
Blend cleaned roots with lime juice, soy sauce, and spices to make a marinade that penetrates tofu or vegetables deeply.
This technique not only enhances the taste but also tenderizes the ingredients by breaking down proteins effectively.
Tip 4
Boost your pesto game
Cilantro roots can be an interesting addition to traditional pesto recipes.
By blending them with basil leaves, nuts, olive oil, garlic, and cheese alternatives like nutritional yeast or vegan cheese options, if desired, you are left with a unique twist on classic pesto sauce.
This variation goes well as a pasta dressing or sandwich spread.
Tip 5
Spice up rice dishes
Incorporating chopped cilantro roots into rice dishes can elevate their flavor profile significantly.
Saute these finely chopped pieces, along with onions, before adding rice grains. This way, you ensure even distribution throughout the dish.
The result is an aromatic side dish that pairs well alongside curries or grilled vegetables alike.