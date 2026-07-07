Yellow is another color that is commonly associated with happiness and warmth

Make your meals more appealing with colors

By Vinita Jain 02:27 pm Jul 07, 202602:27 pm

What's the story

Colors have a way of influencing our appetite and eating habits. By using certain colors in your meals and dining environment, you can make your food more appealing and enjoyable. This article explores how different colors can impact your appetite, and how you can use them to make your meals more appetizing.