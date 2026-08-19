How to use coriander and ginger for tastier meals
What's the story
Coriander and ginger are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used in a variety of dishes to add flavor and nutrition. While ginger adds a spicy, warm flavor, coriander gives a fresh, citrusy note. Together, they can make your meals tastier and healthier. Here are five ways to use coriander and ginger in your cooking.
Tip 1
Infuse oils with coriander and ginger
Infusing oils with coriander and ginger is an easy way to add flavor to your dishes.
Simply heat olive or sesame oil with fresh coriander leaves and sliced ginger until fragrant.
The infused oil can be used for drizzling over salads, or as a base for stir-fries.
This method highlights the unique flavors of both ingredients without overpowering the dish.
Tip 2
Create flavorful marinades
Marinades made with coriander and ginger can elevate the taste of tofu or vegetables.
Mix soy sauce, lime juice, minced ginger, chopped coriander leaves, garlic, and a pinch of salt for a simple yet effective marinade.
Let your ingredients soak in the mixture for at least 30 minutes before cooking. This not only adds flavor but also tenderizes your ingredients.
Tip 3
Add them to soups for depth
Adding coriander and ginger to soups adds depth and complexity to the flavor.
Start by sauteing chopped onions with minced ginger until soft. Add vegetable broth, diced vegetables, and chopped coriander leaves. Let it simmer until the vegetables are tender.
The combination makes for a comforting soup that warms you up.
Tip 4
Use in fresh salads
Coriander and ginger can also be used in fresh salads for an added zest.
Toss together mixed greens with grated carrots, sliced cucumbers, minced ginger, and finely chopped coriander leaves.
Dress it lightly with lemon juice or vinegar for an extra burst of flavor, without overwhelming the freshness of the salad ingredients.
Tip 5
Brew herbal teas with them
Brewing herbal teas with coriander seeds and fresh ginger slices makes for a soothing drink that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Steep these ingredients in boiling water for about 10 minutes before straining into cups or teapots.
This tea not only refreshes but also offers potential health benefits, like aiding digestion.