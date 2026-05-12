Why cumin is more than just a kitchen spice

Cumin seeds are a staple in most kitchens, thanks to their distinctive flavor and aroma. Apart from being a culinary essential, these seeds can be used for several innovative purposes. From enhancing your cooking to improving your health, cumin seeds have a lot to offer. Here are five creative ways to use cumin seeds that may surprise you and inspire new uses in your daily life.

Tip 1 Enhance your skincare routine Cumin seeds can also be used in skincare. They are known for their antioxidant properties, which can help keep your skin healthy. By grinding cumin seeds into a fine powder and mixing it with yogurt or honey, you can make a natural face mask. This mask may help cleanse the skin and reduce inflammation, making it an excellent addition to your skincare routine.

Tip 2 Boost digestion with cumin tea Cumin tea is another way to reap the digestive benefits of these seeds. To prepare this tea, simply boil some water with crushed cumin seeds for a few minutes. Strain the mixture, and enjoy it warm. This simple beverage may help improve digestion and relieve bloating or discomfort after meals.

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Tip 3 Create aromatic cumin-infused oil Making cumin-infused oil at home is easy and rewarding. Heat a neutral oil like olive or coconut oil with crushed cumin seeds on a low flame until the seeds turn dark brown. Strain the mixture into a bottle for storage. This aromatic oil can be used for cooking or as a massage oil due to its soothing properties.

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Tip 4 Use cumin seeds as natural pest repellent Cumin seeds also act as a natural pest repellent, thanks to their strong aroma. Placing small sachets filled with dried cumin around your home can keep insects at bay without resorting to chemical sprays. This method is especially useful in kitchens where food items are stored.